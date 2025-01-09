FIREBIRD London tickets

The stage adaptation of Peeter Rebane and Tom Prior’s acclaimed film FIREBIRD, receives its world premiere at the King’s Head Theatre. Book your official tickets today.

About FIREBIRD

Drawing on a true-life Cold War story, FIREBIRD follows a handsome, soulful young soldier who embarks on a clandestine affair with a charismatic fighter pilot on an Air Force Base in Soviet-occupied Estonia at the height of 1970s Communist rule.

FIREBIRD is Flying High

“The gay military epic that enraged Putin's Russia” - The Times

“A tragic, intimate and unforgettable love story" - The Upcoming

"A Cold War-era Brokeback Mountain – with a dash of Top Gun" - LA Times

"This sweeping yet intimate story, so rich and romantic, needs now more than ever to be widely known." - Stephen Fry

FIREBIRD Creatives

Based on the memoir by Sergey Fetisov and the screenplay by Peeter Rebane & Tom Prior.