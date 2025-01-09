Menu
    Firebird Tickets at the King's Head Theatre, London

    Firebird

    The gay military epic that enraged Putin's Russia

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 16+
    Running time
    1hr 30mins (no interval)
    Performance dates
    9 January - 9 February 2025
    Starting times for this show vary. Please note that latecomers may not be admitted. Please ensure you arrive at the venue with plenty of time.

