Finding Santa London Tickets

Little Angel Theatre brings to life magical puppetry in this interactive Christmas adventure for all the family. Ever wondered how letters for Santa Claus get to the North Pole? What if something went wrong along the way? And how do Santa’s elves make sure his mail is delivered on time? A comical adventure full of quirky characters, where the audience will help decide how the story unfolds.

This story comes straight from the mind of Sean Taylor, who has written a lot of funny books for children, including; Hoot Owl: Master of Disguise! Sean also works as a storyteller and has many years of experience working with stories and poetry in schools. Now, he brings the Finding Santa to London for the ultimate festive treat. Give yourself a gift this Christmas with tickets for Finding Santa in London!

A Festive Treat

A magical choose-your-own-adventure story written by children’s author Sean Taylor (When a Monster is Born, Where the Bugaboo Lives). Sean Taylor is a children's author, with more than 60 books and a generous number of awards under his belt. Coming in 2023 - When Dinosaurs Walked the Earth - a book with more false endings than a country-house maze (and all of them ‘sad and terrible’) and MONSTER! THIRSTY! DRINK! - an equally raucous follow-up to MONSTER! HUNGRY! PHONE!.

Please Bear In Mind

Finding Santa in London is suitable for anyone aged 3 and over.

Finding Santa London Cast

Main Cast

Casting for Finding Santa is yet to be confirmed.

Finding Santa London Creatives

Main Creatives

Writer - Sean Taylor