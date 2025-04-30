Faygele London Tickets

A beautiful drama on faith and identity, love and duty, and accepting your true self. Head to the Marylebone Theatre for the world premiere of Shimmy Braun’s Faygele. Book your official tickets today!

About Faygele

Fay-ge-le/feigala/noun. (Origin - Yiddish)

(derogatory) Slang for faggot

At 13, Ari Freed’s world shatters in an instant when, during his Bar Mitzvah celebration, his father cuts him down with a single word: Faygele. The insult deepens the cracks in his fragile sense of self, thrusting him into a battle he never sought. Faygele is a story of survival in the space between tradition, affection and obligation - unraveling the complexities of Ari’s adolescence and the relationships that define him.

It’s Worth The Applause

Director Will Nunziata is the recipient of two London Movie Awards, a New York Movie Award and a Paris Film Award.

is the recipient of two London Movie Awards, a New York Movie Award and a Paris Film Award. Writer Shimmy Braun won the Best Original Screenplay award at the Hollywood Blood Horror Festival.

Ilan Galkoff starred in Backstairs Billy and Leopoldstadt in the West End, and on screen in The Tattooist of Auschwitz and Good Omens.

Please Bear In Mind

This production is recommended for ages 14+ and contains strong language, death, and strobe light.

Faygele Cast

Ari - Ilan Galkoff

- Ilan Galkoff Dr Freed - Ben Caplan

- Ben Caplan Mrs Freed - Clara Francis

- Clara Francis Rabbi Lev - Andrew Paul

- Andrew Paul Sammy Stein - Yiftach Mizrahi

Faygele Creatives