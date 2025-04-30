Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Faygele Tickets at the Marylebone Theatre, London

    Faygele

    Fay-ge-le/feigala/noun. Slang for faggot

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 14+
    Running time
    1hr 30mins (no interval)
    Performance dates
    30 April - 31 May 2025
    Content
    This production contains strong language, death, strobe light.

    Next Available Performances of Faygele

    TODAY is 24th February 2025

    April 2025 May 2025

    Tags:

    PlayDrama TicketsContemporary TicketsLimited Run TicketsLGBTQ+ Interest TicketsOff West End Theatre Tickets

    We use cookies