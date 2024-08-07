Farm Hall Tickets

Following a highly successful run at the Jermyn Street Theatre, *Farm Hall* returns to London at the Theatre Royal Haymarket. The play brings to life an extraordinary true story set in the aftermath of World War II at a stately home in Farm Hall, where Germany’s most gifted nuclear scientists were detained. This fascinating and riveting new play delves into the catastrophes of the post-World War II era and the lifelong effects it has had on science.

About Farm Hall

Set in 1945: The war in Europe has ended, Hitler is dead, but war still rages on in the Pacific.

The show depicts the events at Farm Hall, a stately home just outside Cambridge, where the allies detained six of Germany’s most talented nuclear scientists, including three Nobel Prize winners, during the ongoing war. Unaware of the outside world, the scientists entertained themselves with censored newspapers, a broken piano, and a copy of Noël Coward's "Blithe Spirit." However, their seclusion was disrupted when they learned that the Americans had successfully created an atom bomb, which was used in the war against Japan. Unbeknownst to them, every part of Farm Hall was bugged during their stay, and their every reaction was recorded. This play is inspired by the true events that took place at Farm Hall between July 1945 and January 1946.

Facts and Critical Acclaim

Farm Hall is officially the best-selling show in the history of Jermyn Street Theatre.

Playwright **Katherine Moar** was nominated for Most Promising Debut Playwright at the Offies for Farm Hall

The dramatization of Farm Hall was previously adapted by BBC for a Horizon drama-documentary entitled Hitler's Bomb

Creatives

Writer – Katherine Moar

Cast

Max Von Laue - David Yelland

Werner Heisenberg

Carl Friedrich von Weizsacker

Otto Hahn

Kurt Diebner

Erich Bagge

- Alan Cox- Daniel Boyd- Forbes Masson- Julius D’Silva- Archie Backhouse