Fallen Angels London tickets

First performed exactly 100 years ago, Noël Coward’s outrageous comedy Fallen Angels finally returns to London. Playing a strictly limited run at the Menier Chocolate Factory, book your official tickets today.

About Fallen Angels

Best friends Jane and Julia, seem to have it all - comfortable marriages, security, and friendship. But when their glamorous former lover announces his arrival, old passions reignite, and the cracks beneath their polished lives begin to show.

As anticipation builds, so do the cocktails, and soon witty banter spirals into jealousy, temptation, and chaos. With Coward’s trademark wit and razor-sharp dialogue, Fallen Angels is a hilarious and daring exploration of love, loyalty, and the lure of forbidden desire.

Facts and critical acclaim

The Stage ran a "millennium poll" to name the people from the world of theatre, variety, broadcasting or film who have most influenced the arts and entertainment in Britain: Shakespeare came first, followed by Noel Coward in second place.

Coward's career spanned six decades, he published more than 50 plays from his teens onwards, and composed hundreds of songs.

Director, Christopher Luscombe’s production of The Rocky Horror Show has been running for the last nineteen years. It has completed numerous seasons in the West End and continues to play all over the world.

Fallen Angels cast

Julia Steroll - Janie Dee

- Janie Dee Jane Banbury - Alexandra Gilbreath

- Alexandra Gilbreath Bill Banbury - Christopher Hollis

- Christopher Hollis Fred Steroll - Richard Teverson

- Richard Teverson Saunders - Sarah Twomey

- Sarah Twomey Maurice Duclos - Graham Vick

Fallen Angels creatives