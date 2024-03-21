Tickets for Faith Healer available now!

This summer, be transfixed by esteemed dramatist, Brain Friel’s spellbinding play, Faith Healer. Playing at the Lyric Hammersmith for a limited time only, don’t miss out on the alluring stage mystery that never fails to thrill!

What is Faith Healer about?

When the fantastic Frank Hardy promises miracle cures for the sick and suffering for one night only, this seemingly impossible feat becomes his goal. Whilst more showman than shaman, Frank finds the challenge irresistible as he uses his shapeshifting gifts and proclamations in the process, something that does not sit well with those closest to him.

Facts and critical acclaim

During his lifetime, Brian Friel wrote 30 plays including The Blind Mice (1963) and Fathers and Sons (1987) and is widely regarded as one of Ireland's greatest dramatists.

Faith Healer only features three characters, all of whom speak through four monologues which make up the play.

Faith healer has been nominated for a number of awards including four Tony’s and a Critics Circle Award for Best Actor

Many famous faces have featured in the show over the years, including Ralph Fiennes, Helen Mirren, Indira Varma and Michael Sheen .

. In a poll conducted by the Royal National Theatre, the play was voted as one of the 100 most significant plays of the 20th century and has been named as one of the "40 best plays of all time" by The Independent.

Faith Healer creatives

Written by - Brian Friel

Director - Rachel O’Riordan

Set and Costume Designer - Colin Richmond

Composer and Sound Designer - Anna Clock

Faith Healer cast

Frank - Declan Conlon

Teddy - Nick Holder

Grace - Justine Mitchell

Please bear in mind

Please note that this production is recommended for ages 14+