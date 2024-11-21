Expendable London tickets

Delving into the shortcomings of law enforcement, politicians, and the media, Expendable shines a spotlight on a community often overlooked. Playing at the Royal Court Theatre for a strictly limited run, don’t miss your chance to see this urgent and unforgettable piece of theatre. Book your tickets now.

What is Expendable about?

“People kept saying there’s no smoke without fire, but it’s not our fire is it khala? it’s like we’re just choking on all the fumes…”

In the past three decades hundreds of young girls were sexually exploited in northern towns by gangs of predatory men. Now, two Pakistani sisters grapple with the impact on their community as the men around them are embroiled in a sexual abuse scandal.

Facts and critical acclaim

Ester Richardon is the founding Artistic Director of Theatre Writing Partnership - a new writing development company. The company was nominated for the prestigious Stage/TMA’s Special Achievement in Regional Theatre Award.

was listed on the BBC New Talent Hotlist Dramaturg Nazli Tabatabai-Khatambakhsh was the artistic director of ZENDEH, and is the inaugural Associate Artist at the Oxford School of Drama.

Please bear in mind

This production is recommended for ages 16+.

Expendable creatives

Director - Esther Richardson

Playwright - Emteaz Hussain

Dramaturg - Nazli Tabatabai-Khatambakhsh

Expendable cast

Casting to be announced.