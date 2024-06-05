English London Tickets

Transferring direct from its European premiere at Royal Shakespeare Company’s The Other Place Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon, English is crossing counties to make its London premiere at the Kiln Theatre. Don’t miss your chance to see this Pulitzer Prize winning production, book your tickets now.

What is English about?

‘In this room, we are native speakers. We think in English. We laugh in English. Our inhales, our exhales – we fill our lungs in English.’

A classroom in Iran. Four adult classmates grapple with learning English as a foreign language. As they attempt to perfect their accents, pronunciation and vocabulary, they realise that there is more to their lives than can ever be uttered through language.

Facts and critical acclaim

Playwright, Sanaz Toossi won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for this deeply moving production. English also saw her pick up the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Play, Horton Foote Award and the Best New American Play by the Obie Awards.

Director Diyan Zora is the winner of the 2021 Genesis Future Directors Award and has since gone on to direct critically acclaimed shows at the Young Vic and Orange Tree Theatre.

Nadia Albina recently appeared in Netflix’s global hit You and was a series regular in Peter Capaldi’s Doctor Who.

English cast

Marjan – Nadia Albina

– Nadia Albina Goli – Sara Hazemi

– Sara Hazemi Roya – Lanna Joffery

– Lanna Joffery Elham – Serena Manteghi

English creatives