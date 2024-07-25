ENG-ER-LAND London tickets

Following a critically acclaimed, sold-out UK tour, ENG-ER-LAND is coming home! Playing a strictly limited season at the King’s Head Theatre, book your official tickets today!

What is ENG-ER-LAND about?

1997 is a confusing time for 14 year old Lizzie. Her mum’s from India, her Dad says he’s Scottish, but she was born here, in England. Rugby to be specific. And all she really (really) wants is to look like Gwen Stefani.

As her mates turn their back when she needs them most, and her Dad’s affection seems to be focused elsewhere, Lizzie starts to question if there's anywhere she really belongs.

Facts and critical acclaim

‘Deceptively subversive, a razor sharp performance’ The Stage, ‘Teems with beautifully observed detail’ Broadway World, ‘A tour de force, flawlessly delivered’ North West End UK, ‘A joy to watch’ Reviews Hub.

Nominated for Best Stage Production at The Asian Media Awards

Please bear in mind

This production is recommended for ages 14+, and features flashing lights, one racial slur, one sexual reference, description of violence and themes of identity.

ENG-ER-LAND cast

Lizzie - Nikhita Lesler

ENG-ER-LAND creatives