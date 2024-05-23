Menu
    Eddie Izzard: Hamlet Tickets at the Riverside Studios, London

    Eddie Izzard: Hamlet

    Eddie Izzard embarks on her second solo show, Hamlet, at the Riverside Studios.

    Important information

    Running time
    2hrs 20mins (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    23 May - 30 June 2024

    Next Available Performances of Eddie Izzard: Hamlet

    TODAY is 16th May 2024

    May 2024 June 2024

    Tags:

    PlayClassics TicketsDrama TicketsShakespeare TicketsContemporary TicketsStar Power TicketsLimited Run TicketsLGBTQ+ Interest TicketsOff West End Theatre Tickets

