Eddie Izzard: Hamlet Tickets

**Eddie Izzard**, known for her successful stand-up comedy and acting career, is returning to the stage with her second solo show, *Hamlet*. This follows the huge success of her previous solo show, *Great Expectations*, which received rave reviews in New York and the West End. Based on the Shakespeare tragedy, *Hamlet* will see Eddie Izzard take on 23 characters in a unique retelling of the iconic play. Book now to see the strictly-limited six-week run.

About Eddie Izzard: Hamlet

Eddie Izzard is best known as an actor, multi-lingual comedian, multi-marathon runner, and trailblazing political candidate. Her television and film credits include Oceans Twelve, Oceans Thirteen, Absolutely Anything, and Six Minutes to Midnight.

The Shakespeare tragedy follows Prince Hamlet, who, after the recent passing of his father, the King of Denmark, is determined to avenge his father's death and initiate revenge, setting off a series of events that will destroy both family and state. Eddie will be portraying men, women, ghosts, scholars, tyrants, courtiers, lovers, fools, and poets.

Speaking about the upcoming show, Izzard said, “I have always gravitated towards playing complex and challenging characters, and Hamlet is the ultimate. This is a production for everyone, a timeless drama with an accidental hero. Selina, Mark, and I want audiences to see and hear an accessible, touching, scary, and dramatic Hamlet.”

##

Facts and Critical Acclaim