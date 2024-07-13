ECHO (Every Cold Hearted Oxygen) London tickets

Fusing technology and classic storytelling, a new performer takes to the stage each night in this thrilling new play. Running at the Royal Court Theatre for a strictly limited time, book your tickets today.

What is ECHO (Every Cold Hearted Oxygen) about

Unrehearsed and unprepared, a different actor takes to the stage each night and hopes for the best. An immigrant in time, the performer clings to the script for instruction. Guided by the playwright, who may or may not be broadcasting live from his flat in Berlin, this electric new play asks the question: Can we really know where or when we are?

Facts and critical acclaim

Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanpour is the recipient of several notable awards, including; Dublin Fringe Festival Best New Performance, Summerworks Outstanding New Performance Text Award and the Edinburgh Fringe’s Arches Brick Award

is the recipient of several notable awards, including; Dublin Fringe Festival Best New Performance, Summerworks Outstanding New Performance Text Award and the Edinburgh Fringe’s Arches Brick Award Omar Elerian was the sole Associate Director at the Bush Theatre for six years where he commissioned and directed some of theatre’s most successful shows, including Misty and NASSIM.

Please bear in mind

This production is recommended for ages 16+.

ECHO (Every Cold Hearted Oxygen) creatives

Playwright - Nassim Soleimanpour

Director - Omar Elerian

ECHO (Every Cold Hearted Oxygen) cast

Casting to be announced.