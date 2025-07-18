Echo London tickets

Following two hugely successful runs at Edinburgh Fringe Festival and 59E69 in New York, Echo makes its London debut. Book your official tickets to this Unstable, sensual and unpredictable thriller today!

About Echo

Set in a remote B&B in upstate New York, this haunting, time-jumping play explores desire, memory, and the eerie consequences of technology on identity.

A couple’s tenth anniversary takes a surreal turn as seductive games unravel into something far more disturbing - marked by obsession, secrets, and a mysterious baby. Two decades later, another couple returns to the same room to scatter ashes, only to confront echoes of a past that may not be theirs alone. Blending psychological drama with speculative twists, this bold, provocative work delves into the ethics of reproductive technology, the fragility of intimacy, and the unsettling question of what it means to be truly made.

It’s worth the applause!

“Downright compelling” - The Scotsman

⭐⭐⭐⭐ “Ingenious story-telling approach” - Isolated Nation

Echo cast

She - Amara Okereke

- Amara Okereke He - Kyle Rowe

Echo creatives