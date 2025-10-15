Driftwood London tickets

Justin Audibert directs Martina Laird's debut play, Driftwood. Playing at the Kiln Theatre

About Driftwood

‘dis is my home. My whole life. My history here. And de only future I go have is here.’

Set in 1950s Trinidad, Driftwood is a captivating Caribbean drama about identity, power, and the fight for belonging. As Port of Spain stands on the edge of independence, a once-exclusive gentlemen’s club becomes the battleground for control, desire, and survival.

At ALMA, guests come to unwind under the careful rule of Pearl and the watchful eye of English owner Mansion — but ambition simmers beneath the surface. When the alluring Ruby clashes with the reckless newcomer Diamond, a dangerous deal with a corrupt US Marine threatens to destroy everything they hold dear. One choice could shatter them all.

Justin Audibert is the Artistic Director of Chichester Festival Theatre. In 2012 he was the recipient of the Leverhulme Award for Emerging Directors from the National Theatre Studio and was one of the Guardian's 12 Theatre Stars for 2020.

Trinidadian British actress, Martina Laird, has won a Screen Nation Award and a Michael Elliot Trust Award

Driftwood creatives