Dracula Tickets

The infamous tale of the most viscious and scary vampire comes to life in this new adaptation of Bram Stoker’s horror tale at the Lyric Theatre Hammersmith next Autumn for a limited run. As the play unravels the female voices at the heart of the tale, it’s a tale full of horror and twists. Don’t miss the chance to see the tale you know in a new light (or darkness). Book your tickets now.

About Dracula

Mina Harker has a story to tell. Armed only with her husband’s journal, a pile of old letters and her wits, she begins to piece together the story of the mysterious Count Dracula and his journey to England.

But is Mina’s story merely memory – or does it have the power to conjure the dead?

This is a theatrical thriller not to be missed.

Facts and Critical Acclaim

The novel written by Bram Stoker, has appeared in almost 300 films, making him one of the most-often portrayed character.

Stoker had originally been written as a theatrical adaption which was performed at the Lyceum only once.

Director Emma Baggott was nominated for an Off West End Award for Best Production

Dracula Creatives

Book – Bram Stoker

Bram Stoker Writer - Morgan Lloyd Malcolm

- Morgan Lloyd Malcolm Director - Emma Baggott

Dracula Cast

Casting to be announced.