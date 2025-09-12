Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Dracula Tickets at the Lyric Hammersmith, London

    Dracula

    Sink your teeth into this adaptation of the classic horror.

    Important information

    Child policy
    Age Limit - 14+
    Running time
    TBC
    Performance dates
    11 September - 11 October 2025
    Access
    BSL Interpreted performance: 30 Sept 2025 at 7.30pm. Chilled performance: 01 Oct 2025 at 2.30pm. Audio Described performance: 07 Oct 2025 at 7.30pm. Open Captioned performance: 09 Oct 2025 at 7.30pm.

    Next Available Performances of Dracula

    TODAY is 5th December 2024

    September 2025 October 2025

    Tags:

    PlayClassics TicketsDrama TicketsLimited Run Tickets

    We use cookies