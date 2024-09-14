Doctor Who: The Stuff of Legend London tickets

Get out from behind the sofa for a unique, full-cast, live recording event to celebrate the 25th anniversary of licensed Doctor Who audio dramas! For the very first time, Doctor Who fans will be able to watch an all-star cast take to the stage to perform a brand-new audio play, The Stuff of Legend, by Robert Valentine. Book your official tickets today, if you’re brave enough…

What is Doctor Who: The Stuff of Legend about?

Something is afoot in the lonely Cornish village of Merrymaid Bay. Rumours of dead men working in the tin mines have sent a chill through the community, and it’s up to the Doctor and Charley to get to the bottom of the mystery.

Can the legends of the Bucca that haunts the mines be true? And just what awesome power do the Doctor’s greatest enemies – the Daleks! – threaten to unleash upon the universe?

Facts and Critical Acclaim

Big Finish have created 1,212 original Doctor Who audio episodes.

Over the course of Doctor Who’s 61 year history, there have been 883 episodes, over 40 official companions and 19 reincarnations of the Doctor

The Doctor is a fashion icon! When Matt Smith’s Doctor claimed that ‘bow ties are cool’ sales of the accessory shot up by 94%, and accounted for 14% of the total Topman sales.

Doctor Who: The Stuff of Legend cast