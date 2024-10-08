Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Dr. Strangelove Tickets at the Noel Coward Theatre, London

    Dr. Strangelove

    What would happen if the wrong person pushed the wrong button?

    Important information

    Child policy
    Children under 3 will not be admitted.
    Running time
    2hrs 15mins (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    8 October 2024 - 21 December 2024
    Special notice

    Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by and sat next to a ticketholder who is at least 18 years old. Children under the age of 3 will not be admitted. Latecomers may not be admitted until a suitable break but we cannot guarantee admittance into the performance.

    Next Available Performances of Dr. Strangelove

    TODAY is 29th February 2024

    October 2024 November 2024 December 2024

    Tags:

    Play

    We use cookies