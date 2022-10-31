Tickets for Dr Richard Shepherd Unnatural Causes one night only!

Forensic pathologist and erstwhile detective Dr Richard Shepherd comes to London for one night only following an immensely successful theatre tour in 2021. Do not miss your chance to hear the man himself reveal some of the most shocking cases of his career, and the toll they’ve taken. Book tickets for Dr Richard Shepherd Unnatural Causes whilst availability lasts.

He comes to London's Duchess Theatre for one night only as part of his 2022 tour.

Dr Shepherd has been involved in some of the most high-profile cases of our time and has performed more than 23 thousand autopsies. He has worked on cases of serial killers, freak accidents, perfect murders and natural disasters. He’s also worked on cases that have captured the attention of the public, like the Hungerford Massacre, 9/11 and the Princess Diana inquiry. He has provided evidence that has led to killers being put behind bars and the wrongly incarcerated being released.

