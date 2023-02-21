Tickets for DOM - The Play are available now

Over the last decade, one of the most divisive political figures emerged in UK politics, his name is Dominic Cumming’s, and he is now the subject of the political comedy DOM - The Play.

Following a phenomenal sell-out run at The White Bear Theatre, DOM - The Play lands straight into the center of Westminister, bringing with it a script written from extensive research and political memoirs. Book tickets for DOM - The Play today at The Other Palace to witness the rise and fall of one of Britain’s most controversial figures.

About Dom - The Play

In DOM - The Play, all eyes are placed on Dominic Cumming’s tumultuous political career and all the juicy scandals that come with it. Dominic divulges everything to the public, raising the question: is he an evil adversary or a brilliant visionary? Dominic explains his motivations for trying to change government. Follow his various adventures to learn how he deceived social media during the Brexit referendum, why he thinks the civil service will fail, and how he wants to solve it, as well as his frantic struggle to rein in Boris Johnson and Carrie's meddling!

Be prepared to learn about a top-secret Brexit agreement between David Cameron and Boris, the real reasons Dom vehemently despises Nigel Farage, and the cabinet's reaction to Boris' hospitalisation. You’ll hear all about Carrie’s gold wallpaper, the school-meal scandal, his falling-out with Boris and the great sacking of November 2020 - all tied together by a word from Cummings’ worst enemies.

From Bernarnd Castle to the Brexit bus, Dominic has had his fair share of scandals! Hear about them all in the witty and wonderful DOM - The Play, book your tickets today!