Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    DOM – The Play Tickets at the Other Palace Studio, London

    DOM – The Play

    Witness the scandals of the controversial politician Dominic Cummings in DOM - The Play.

    Important information

    Child policy
    12+
    Running time
    2 hours inc. interval
    Performance dates
    21 February - 5 March 2023

    Next Available Performances of DOM – The Play

    TODAY is 20th December 2022

    February 2023 March 2023

    Tags:

    PlayComedyHistoryContemporary

    We use cookies