Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Offer Doctor Who Time Fracture Tickets at the Immersive LDN, London

    Doctor Who Time Fracture

    The TARDIS flies into London in 2022 for the new Doctor Who immersive production.

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is suitable for ages 8+ Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.
    Running time
    2hr (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    26 November 2021 - 4 September 2022
    Content
    This production will feature strobe lighting and haze effects.
    Special notice

    As an immersive show, and with our audience frequently in close proximity with our performers, we respectfully ask our audience to continue to wear masks, unless you are exempt.

    If you have yet to be vaccinated, we strongly encourage you to test before arriving at the venue.

    This is to keep everyone, including our staff, our performers, and our patrons safe and well at this time.

    Offer Doctor Who Time Fracture Ticket Offer Details

    SEE IT IN STYLE - EXCLUSIVE PRICES AVAILABLE Valid for performances 6 April - 3 June 2022. Book by 24 April 2022.

    Next Available Performances of Doctor Who Time Fracture

    TODAY is 21st April 2022

    April 2022 May 2022 June 2022 July 2022 August 2022 September 2022

    Doctor Who Time Fracture news

    Doctor Who Time Fracture t-shirt giveaway | Terms and Conditions 25/3/2022, 8am
    Doctor Who Time Fracture #TicketTuesday 22/3/2022, 8am
    #TicketTuesday Doctor Who Time Fracture 23/11/2021, 8am
    Top 10 fun facts about Doctor Who 25/8/2020, 2.05pm

    Tags:

    PlayPremiereHot TicketsContemporaryBest Of BritishSomething A Little DifferentDays Out In LondonBritish ClassicSpecial EventsSee It In Style

    We use cookies