    Doctor Dolittle Tickets at the St Pauls Church, Covent Garden, London

    Doctor Dolittle

    Enter the enchanting world of Dr Dolittle, with Tethered Wits at The Actors' Church

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 3+
    Running time
    60 minutes
    Performance dates
    18 - 24 August 2023

    Next Available Performances of Doctor Dolittle

    TODAY is 24th May 2023

    August 2023

    Tags:

    PlayFamily FriendlyChildrenBest Of BritishLimited RunOff West End Theatre

