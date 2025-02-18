DocDoc Bromley Tickets
Seen by over 4 million people in 37 countries, the hilarious international smash-hit comedy comes to Southend-on-Sea! Playing a strictly limited run, book your official tickets today.
About DocDoc
Laughter really is the best medicine in this side-splitting comedy. A doctor's waiting room is packed full of potential patients. Practice Assistant, Anna, attempts to keep on top of the mounting chaos whilst we await the good doctor's arrival but, with the extended absence of Doctor Cooper, the group has no other option than to try their own version of group therapy, with screamingly funny consequences.
Please Bear in Mind
This production contains swearing, bad language and adult themes. Advised for audiences of over fourteen years old.
DocDoc Cast
- Lili - Sophie Bloor
- Fred - Gareth Brierley
- Lee - Ryan Early
- Blanche - Joanna Hudson-Fox
- Anna - Isabella Leung
- Mary - Julia J Nagle
- Bob - Leon Stewart
- Understudy - Rhian Crowley-McLean
- Understudy - Joshua Ford
DocDoc Creatives
- Writer - Laurent Baffie
- English Version - Julian Quintanilla
- Adaptation - Susie McKenna and Clarisa Butler
- Direction - Ian Talbot
- Designer - Paula Sabina
- Original Direction - Lia Jelin