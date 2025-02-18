DocDoc Bromley Tickets

Seen by over 4 million people in 37 countries, the hilarious international smash-hit comedy comes to Southend-on-Sea! Playing a strictly limited run, book your official tickets today.

About DocDoc

Laughter really is the best medicine in this side-splitting comedy. A doctor's waiting room is packed full of potential patients. Practice Assistant, Anna, attempts to keep on top of the mounting chaos whilst we await the good doctor's arrival but, with the extended absence of Doctor Cooper, the group has no other option than to try their own version of group therapy, with screamingly funny consequences.

Please Bear in Mind

This production contains swearing, bad language and adult themes. Advised for audiences of over fourteen years old.

DocDoc Cast

Lili - Sophie Bloor

- Sophie Bloor Fred - Gareth Brierley

- Gareth Brierley Lee - Ryan Early

- Ryan Early Blanche - Joanna Hudson-Fox

- Joanna Hudson-Fox Anna - Isabella Leung

- Isabella Leung Mary - Julia J Nagle

- Julia J Nagle Bob - Leon Stewart

- Leon Stewart Understudy - Rhian Crowley-McLean

- Rhian Crowley-McLean Understudy - Joshua Ford

DocDoc Creatives