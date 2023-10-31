Tickets available now for Do You Believe in Ghosts?

Do You Believe in Ghosts? Is a thrilling and haunting new concept to an original play. Featuring gripping ghost stories, the show will be at the Adelphi Theatre for one night only. Book your tickets today!

About Do You Believe in Ghosts?

Ever wondered what happens when the lights go out in a theatre? If the walls could talk what stories would unfold?

Do You Believe in Ghosts? is a brand new haunting night out, with a new way of ghost storytelling, unlike anything you have seen, or experienced before!

Amidst a host of tales featuring mystery, murder and ghosts, the ‘paranormal experts’ will immerse you in the most fascinating ghost stories. But don’t get too comfortable as soon you will discover that nothing is what it seems.

Follow the clues and brace yourself for a haunting night of theatre. Are you brave enough? Dare you!

