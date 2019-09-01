Menu
    Dinosaur World Live Tickets at the Open Air Theatre, Regent's Park, London

    Dinosaur World Live

    Experience the dangers and delights of Dinosaur World Live in this interactive family show

    35 customer reviews

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is suitable for ages 3+, although younger children are welcome. Everyone aged two and over must have their own ticket.
    Running time
    50 minutes (no interval) + 15 mins post show Meet and Greet with the Dinosaurs.
    Performance dates
    11 August - 3 September 2023
    Content
    Recommended for ages 3 and above.
    Special notice

    A special meet and greet after the show offers all our brave explorers the chance to make a new dinosaur friend. Everyone aged two and over must have their own ticket.

    Dinosaur World Live Customer Reviews

    4 / 5 (35 customer reviews)

    Lisa Silk

    1 September 19

    We had a brilliant time!!

    Rosamund Szecowka-Bale

    30 August 19

    The puppets were amazing, but the show really lacked any story, and picking just 4 children from the audience to come on stage led to great frustration. Meeting the dinosaurs at the end wasnt enough. It either needs to be a big meet and greet the dinosaur puppets or a show, with songs a story and real entertainment.

    Tags:

    PlayFamily FriendlyChildrenLimited RunEducationalRegent's Park Open Air Theatre

