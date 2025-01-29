Dimanche Compagnie Focus & Chaliwaté Tickets

Dimanche Compagnie Focus & Chaliwaté will be heading to the Peacock Theatre next January for a limited run. This modern retelling of the climate crisis includes mimes and wise comedy for a hilarious and informative reflection on the climate change crisis. Using lo-fi special effects, miniature vehicles, puppetry, video, and physical recreations of film language, the show represents the threats of the uncontrollable forces of nature. Don’t miss this tender but witty portrayal of this hot topic. Book your tickets now.

About Dimanche Compagnie Focus & Chaliwaté

Sometime shortly, humanity has failed to adapt to the new ecological reality. Amidst this climatic chaos, some people attempt to maintain a normal lifestyle, hilariously turning a blind eye to the mayhem that surrounds them.

A family is trying to enjoy its traditional Sunday gathering in its city center home. But when strong winds and torrential rain start and the walls are shaking. The storm of the threat has only just begun. Meanwhile, somewhere above the Arctic Circle three travelling wildlife reporters are doing their best to document the apocalypse. With their little equipment, they seek to film Earth’s last living species: three wild animals on the brink of extinction.

Facts and Critical Acclaim