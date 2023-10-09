Tickets for James Graham’s Dear England at the West End's Prince Edward Theatre

Is it about time we changed the game? Since opening at the National Theatre in 2023, James Graham’s Dear England has recieved critical-acclaim for its ability to shine a light on the role of the national men’s football team and how it reflects on the national psyche.

Dear England follows football manager Gareth Southgate and explores the ways in which Southgate has helped to change notions of masculinity in English football and on the England team. Dear England will now play the Cameron Mackintosh-owned Prince Edward Theatre from 9 October 2023 for a limited 14-week season. Book your tickets for the win!

What is Dear England about?

Dear England is an intriguing look into the complex psychology of the widely adored "beautiful game." In Dear England, the country that gave the world football has since delivered a painful pattern of loss, which leaves one question - why can’t England’s men win at their own game?

With the worst track record for penalties in the world, Gareth Southgate knows he needs to open his mind and face up to the years of hurt to take his team and country back to the promised land, but can he succeed?

The cast and creatives of Dear England

Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid’s Tale, The Mother) plays Gareth Southgate in this new play by James Graham (Best of Enemies, Sherwood). Following their acclaimed productions, Tammy Faye and Ink, he reunites with director Rupert Goold (Spring Awakening, Judy) for this gripping examination of both nation and game.

Dear England tickets are available now!

Dear England explores resilience, identity, and the relentless art of transformation. Whether you're a fan of the nations beloved sport, intrigued by sports psychology, or would like to see the historical shift of sports in society, Dear England will have you cheering for the win! Don’t wait until half-time, book your tickets now!