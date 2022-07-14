Menu
    The Darkest Part of the Night Tickets at the Kiln Theatre , London

    The Darkest Part of the Night

    Zodwa Nyoni’s new play comes to the Kiln Theatre

    Important information

    Child policy
    This performance is suitable for ages 12+.
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    14 July - 13 August 2022
    Content
    Please be aware this performance contains references to police brutality and themes surrounding the death of a parent, racial discrimination, police brutality, poverty, structural oppression, ableism, and detailed medical talk.
    Special notice

    There will be a Post Show Q&A on 26 July, 7.30pm

    Access
    There will be a Captioned Performance on 1 August at 7.30pm, an Audio Described Performance on 4 August at 7.30pm, and a Relaxed Performance on 6 August, at 2.30pm.

    Next Available Performances of The Darkest Part of the Night

    TODAY is 8th June 2022

    July 2022 August 2022

    Tags:

    Play

