The Darkest Part of the Night

This captivating and sincere play comes to London's Kiln Theatre for an extremely limited run.

Zodwa Nyoni’s The Darkest Part of the Night

Shirley and Dwight are in the process of burying their mother. As they work through this they each remember their 1980s upbringing in Chapeltown, Leeds. However, they don’t remember it the same way. Dwight was struggling to learn what it meant to be a young black man with autism and Shirley was fighting desperately for her independence, struggling with breaking away from unrealistic expectations at home and school.

They grew up amidst rampant racial discrimination, police brutality and poverty. The fight to survive tore through their family. As adults, it is now up to them to piece back together their shattered past and try to moev forward together.

This captivating and heartfelt family drama explores the complex, changing, and beautiful nature of what it truly means to care for one another.

The Darkest Part of the Night cast and creatives

The Darkest Part of the Night stars Brianna Douglas as young Shirley, Andrew French as Calvin/Leroy, Lee Phillips as Dwight, and Nadia Williams as Shirley/Josephine. They are joined by James Clyde as Mr Campbell/Police Office/Prison Officer/Mourner and Hannah Morrish as Anna/Mourner.

This new play comes from Nine Night playwright Zodwa Nyoni. The show is directed by Nancy Medina (The Laramie Project, Trouble in Mind). Jean Chan is the designer with lighting from Guy Hoare and sound by Elena Peña. Ingrid Mackinnon provides movement direction and Samantha Adams is the production dramatherapist. Briony Barnett Cdg is the casting director.

The Darkest Part of the Night

From Nine Night writer Zodwa Nyoni comes The Darkest Part of the Night.