Daniels Husband London tickets

Making its UK debut, Daniel’s Husband offers a powerful and uncompromising exploration of commitment and the intricate beliefs that shape our lives. Don’t miss this strictly limited run at the Marylebone Theatre, book your official tickets today.

About Daniels Husband

Daniel and Mitchell seem to have it all—thriving careers, a stunning home, loyal friends, and a deep, enduring love. But when an unforeseen crisis strikes, their seemingly perfect life is thrown into turmoil, forcing them to confront the true meaning of commitment, identity, and belief.

This unflinching and emotionally charged drama explores the complexities of modern relationships and asks a profound question: do our deepest convictions reside in our hearts or in our minds?

It’s worth the applause

Playwright Michael McKeever has won several Carbonell and Silver Palm Awards. He has also been nominated for four American Theatre Critics New Play Awards.

has won several Carbonell and Silver Palm Awards. He has also been nominated for four American Theatre Critics New Play Awards. Director Alan Souza has been nominated for both the Joseph Jefferson Award and the Carbonell Award

Please bear in mind

This production contains strong language, sensitive subject matters, and use of haze.

