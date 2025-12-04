Daniels Husband London tickets
Making its UK debut, Daniel’s Husband offers a powerful and uncompromising exploration of commitment and the intricate beliefs that shape our lives. Don’t miss this strictly limited run at the Marylebone Theatre, book your official tickets today.
About Daniels Husband
Daniel and Mitchell seem to have it all—thriving careers, a stunning home, loyal friends, and a deep, enduring love. But when an unforeseen crisis strikes, their seemingly perfect life is thrown into turmoil, forcing them to confront the true meaning of commitment, identity, and belief.
This unflinching and emotionally charged drama explores the complexities of modern relationships and asks a profound question: do our deepest convictions reside in our hearts or in our minds?
It’s worth the applause
- Playwright Michael McKeever has won several Carbonell and Silver Palm Awards. He has also been nominated for four American Theatre Critics New Play Awards.
- Director Alan Souza has been nominated for both the Joseph Jefferson Award and the Carbonell Award
Please bear in mind
This production contains strong language, sensitive subject matters, and use of haze.
Daniels Husband creatives
- Book - Michael McKeever
- Director - Alan Souza
- Set and Costume Designer - Lee Newby
- Lighting Designer - Jamie Platt
- Sound Designer - Sarah Weltman