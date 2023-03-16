Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Dance of Death Tickets at the The Coronet Theatre, London

    Dance of Death

    August Strindberg's savage comedy gets a 21st-century makeover in Dance of Death!

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is suitable for ages 14+.
    Running time
    1 hour 30 minutes (no interval).
    Performance dates
    16 –31 March 2023.
    Special notice

    This production is performed in Norwegian with English Surtitles and is available on selected days for those in Full-time education, Blue Light card holders and people in receipt of benefits.

    Access
    There will be a BSL interpreted Performance on Saturday 4 March at 2:30pm, Captioned Performances on Saturday 11 March at 2:30pm and Saturday 11 March at 7:30pm, an Audio Described Performance on Saturday 25 March at 2:30pm with a Touch Tour..

    Next Available Performances of Dance of Death

    TODAY is 9th January 2023

    March 2023

    Tags:

    PlayComedyDramaContemporaryLimited Run

    We use cookies