Tickets for Dance of Death are available now!

When the limits of marriage are pushed to breaking point, the consequences can be deadly. Director Marit Moum Aune brings August Strindberg’s monumental domestic drama into the 21st century with Dance of Death, a Norwegian production performed with English Surtitles and filled with biting wit. Dance of Death is not one to miss! Book tickets to see Dance of Death at the Coronet Theatre today!

Dance of Death Synopsis

On an isolated island just off the coast of Sweden, Alice and Edgar spend their days locked in a broken and miserable marriage where love has turned to hate. As their 25th-anniversary approaches, the future appears dark and uncertain, until one day their toxicity is interrupted by the arrival of a strange newcomer who thrives on forbidden temptation. Suddenly, their confined lives are descended further into chaos.

The cast and creatives of Dance of Death

The cast of Dance of Death includes Pia Tjelta as Alice, Jon Øigarden as Edgar and Thorbjørn Harr as Kurt. These acclaimed Norwegian actors are directed by Marit Moum Aune (Little Eyolf, The Lady From the Sea), with composition by Nils Petter Molvær, set and costume design by Even Børsum, lighting design by Agnethe Tellefsen, sound design by Bendik Toming and translation by Kjell Askildsen.

Dance of Death tickets are available to purchase now!

This dark comedy exposes the instinctive behaviours that lay beneath the human psyche. See how they impact this twisted love story in Marit Moum’s reimagined Dance of Death. Book your tickets today!