Dad’s Army Radio Show London tickets

Two performers, over twenty-five characters - and plenty of sound effects! You’ll be transported right back to Walmington-on-Sea in this critically acclaimed production, as the riotous comedy is brought to life right in front of your eyes. Book your official Dad’s Army Radio Show tickets now.

About Dad’s Army Radio Show

Don’t panic! David Benson and Jack Lane are bringing three episodes of the classic sitcom to the London stage, in a “pretty much perfect feat of mimicry” (The Times). Hilariously and lovingly enacted on stage - complete with sound effects, vintage music and all your favourite Perry and Croft catchphrases - will be the episodes: The Love of Three Oranges, The Miser’s Hoard and The Making of Private Pike.

Behind The Curtain

Jimmy Perry and David Croft’s iconic sitcom ran for 80 episodes!

The sitcom was voted 13th in a British Film Institute poll of industry professionals of the 100 Greatest British Television Programmes.

Debuting at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2017, the show was originally called Dad’s Army Radio Hour.

Dad’s Army Radio Show Cast