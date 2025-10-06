Da Vinci’s Laundry London tickets
Transport yourself through the gallery and into the world of art in this new razor-sharp comedy, premiering at the Riverside Studio for a limited run. Set amidst the champagne-soaked sophistication of the art world, the show explores power, and a touch of corruption. Book your tickets before they Van-Gogh! Tickets are available now.
About Da Vinci’s Laundry
This must-see play exposes ‘The Laundry’ as it takes audiences into a world that, from the outside, represents class and sophistication but behind the picture-perfect facade, another perspective awaits in this rip-roaring examination of masterpieces, money laundering, romance, and how the art world stopped being about art and started being about power
It’s worth the applause
- “Those behind this fabulous comedy are destined for big things. Their names will become significant in our theatre. What a joy this show is”, “Tear-streaming laughter from start to finish” - Broadway World UK (Thanks For Having Me, Bromovsky's previous show)
- “highly entertaining and emotionally resonant” - Reviews Hub (Thanks For Having Me)
- “It’s uncomfortable, messy, and quietly devastating. But it’s also funny, tender, and achingly human.” – WhatsOnStage (Thanks For Having Me)
Da Vinci’s Laundry creatives