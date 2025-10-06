Da Vinci’s Laundry London tickets

Transport yourself through the gallery and into the world of art in this new razor-sharp comedy, premiering at the Riverside Studio for a limited run. Set amidst the champagne-soaked sophistication of the art world, the show explores power, and a touch of corruption. Book your tickets before they Van-Gogh! Tickets are available now.

About Da Vinci’s Laundry

This must-see play exposes ‘The Laundry’ as it takes audiences into a world that, from the outside, represents class and sophistication but behind the picture-perfect facade, another perspective awaits in this rip-roaring examination of masterpieces, money laundering, romance, and how the art world stopped being about art and started being about power

It’s worth the applause

“Those behind this fabulous comedy are destined for big things. Their names will become significant in our theatre. What a joy this show is”, “Tear-streaming laughter from start to finish” - Broadway World UK (Thanks For Having Me, Bromovsky's previous show)

“highly entertaining and emotionally resonant” - Reviews Hub (Thanks For Having Me)

“It’s uncomfortable, messy, and quietly devastating. But it’s also funny, tender, and achingly human.” – WhatsOnStage (Thanks For Having Me)

Da Vinci’s Laundry creatives