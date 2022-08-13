Cruise returns to London's West End for a limited run

Following the phenomenal success of its onstage premiere at the Duchess Theatre, Jack Holden's Cruise transfers to the Apollo Theatre to dazzle audiences again. The show is back for a strictly limited run later this year, ending 4th September, so book now and don't miss out!

What is Cruise about?

It's 1988 in Soho and tonight should be Michael Spencer's last night on earth. If you enjoyed the wildly successful tv show It's a Sin, then Cruise will let you continue that celebration of life, love and survival in the gay community in the 80s.

In 1984, Michael gets the news that he's HIV positive. He's given four years to live, at most. So what do you do when your clock is ticking? Well, Michael and his partner Dave decide to sell the house, get rid of the car and spend it all partying and celebrating like there is no tomorrow.

Two years on, Dave dies, and Michael steps up his hedonistic ways. Then on 29th February 1988, the last day on his ticking clock, Michael hits the streets of Soho wearing his favourite jacket and goes on a singing, dancing farewell tour. After saying goodbye to everyone and everything and putting all his affairs in order, Michael promptly… survives.

Michael is one of the lucky gay men who has been given the gift of life, but what kind of life can he live now?

Who is responsible for Cruise the West End play?

Nominated for the 2022 Oliver award for Best New Play, this incredibly uplifting and inspirational new show was written by and stars Jack Holden (War Horse, West End; Ink, Almeida Theatre). The show is directed by Bronagh Logan (A Night at the Oscars: A Musical Revue, C-O-N-T-A-C-T) and features an elevating 80s electronic soundtrack performed live by John Elliott.

Cruise play transfers to Apollo Theatre

This vivid one-man play is a celebration of queer culture set to an irresistible 80s soundtrack. Jack Holden brings this poignant tale to life in an intense commemoration of the veterans of the AIDs crisis. Return to the theatre with Cruise for a show that will make you laugh and cry, have you tapping your feet and may leave you determined to live each day as if it's your last.

Book Cruise tickets today and get back to the theatre!

Cruise plays at the Apollo Theatre in Shaftesbury Avenue from 13th August to 4th September 2022.

Cruise plays at the Apollo Theatre in Shaftesbury Avenue from 13th August to 4th September 2022. This run is extremely limited, so be sure to book your Cruise play tickets now to avoid disappointment.