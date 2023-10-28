Clyde’s London Tickets

It’s kind of a ritual, we speak the truth. Then, let go and cook.

In the bustling kitchen of a run-down Pennsylvania truck stop, the formerly incarcerated staff have been given a second chance. Under the tyrannical eye of their boss Clyde, this unlikely team strives to create the perfect sandwich, as they dream of leaving their past mistakes behind for a better life.

Double Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Lynn Nottage (Ruined, Sweat, The Secret Life of Bees) and director Lynette Linton (Critics’ Circle Best Director for Blues for an Alabama Sky) reunite for the European premiere of the hilarious and hopeful CLYDE’S, the follow up to their Donmar five-star production of SWEAT which transferred to the West End.

The Mastermind Behind The Show

Lynn Nottage is a renowned American playwright known for her focus on the lives of working-class individuals, particularly those from the Black community. She has been honoured with the Pulitzer Prize for Drama on two occasions, first in 2009 for her play Ruined, and then in 2017 for Sweat. Notably, she is the sole woman to have achieved this distinction.

Nottage has also been recognised for her exceptional talent and creativity, receiving a MacArthur Genius Fellowship. In 2019, Time magazine acknowledged her influence by including her in their list of the 100 Most Influential People. Currently, she holds the position of associate professor of playwriting at Columbia University and serves as an artist-in-residence at the Park Avenue Armory. Her plays have enjoyed extensive production not only in the United States but also internationally.

It’s Worth The Watch

"A glorious kitchen drama that's like The Bear... but better" - The Evening Standard.

"Blue collar grit meets sitcom humour in a great play" - The Times.

"Crunchy kitchen drama is a dish to be savoured" - The Guardian.

"A mouthwatering kitchen drama from one of America’s finest" - The Telegraph.

"A delicious cast adds zest and flavour to Lynn Nottage’s serious-minded comedy" - The Stage.

Please Bear In Mind

This production contains smoking.

Clyde’s London Cast & Creatives

Main Cast

Letitia - Ronkẹ Adékọluẹ́jọ́

- Ronkẹ Adékọluẹ́jọ́ Jason - Patrick Gibson

- Patrick Gibson Clyde - Gbemisola Ikumelo

- Gbemisola Ikumelo Rafael - Sebastian Orozco and Giles Terera

- Sebastian Orozco and Giles Terera Montrellous - Giles Terera

Main Creatives