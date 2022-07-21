Closer returns to the stage at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre

Olivier Award-winner Clare Lizzimore directs a radical new production of _Closer_ — Patrick Marber's cult classic play about lust, sex, and desire. The run at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre marks the 25th anniversary of the play's premiere, featuring a new cast and creative team.

Closer accolades and film adaptation

Patrick Marber's second original play, _Closer_, premiered in London at the **Royal National Theatre** on 22nd May 1997. That year, it won the Evening Standard Best Comedy Award, followed by the Olivier award for Best New Play in 1998 and the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Foreign Play in 1999. Since its debut, the play has been performed in over 200 cities worldwide.

**Mike Nichols** produced and directed the film adaptation of the same name in 2004, starring **Jude Law**, **Clive Owen**, **Natalie Portman** and **Julia Roberts**. The film was nominated for 27 awards and won the BAFTA for Best Supporting Actor (Clive Owen) and two Golden Globes for Best Supporting Actor and Actress (Clive Owen and Natalie Portman).

The story of Closer

Would you risk it all for a moment of passion?

Closer is a humorous and uncompromising modern classic that cuts to human connection's core. The play follows the stories of four strangers in London: Alice, Anna, Dan, and Larry. They meet by chance, fall in love, and drift apart as passion turns to heartbreak.

In a city out of lockdown, Closer is as poignant today as it was at its premiere. For this 25th anniversary production, director Clare Lizzimore further explores the themes of sex, identity, fragility, and modern-day love.

Closer cast and creatives

Written by Patrick Marber (Dealer's Choice, Notes on a Scandal), Closer is brought back to the stage by a new cast and creative team.

Clare Lizzimore (One Day When We Were Young) directs the production, with Movement Direction by Malik Nashad Sharpe and Musical Direction and Arrangement by Arun Ghosh. The play also features Lighting Design by Richard Howell, Sound Design by Christopher Shutt, and Set and Costume Design by Soutra Gilmour. Kwame Owusu is Assistant Director.

BAFTA nominee Ella Hunt (Cold Feet, Dickinson) makes her stage debut as Alice alongside Jack Farthing (Poldark, Spencer) as Dan, Nina Toussaint-White (Bodyguard) as Anna, and Sam Troughton (Chernobyl) as Larry. They are joined by the chorus—Sam Purkis, Kane Feagan, Georgia-Rose Oliver and Wilf Walsworth.

Closer tickets are on sale now

Closer begins previews at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre from 14th July ahead of opening night on 20th July, with further performances until 13th August 2022. So book your Closer play tickets now to avoid disappointment, and don't miss out on the chance to see this iconic modern classic.