    Closer Tickets at the Lyric Hammersmith, London

    Closer

    New staging of Olivier Award winning play Closer

    Important information

    Age restriction

    14+

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 14+.
    Running time
    1 hour 55 mins
    Performance dates
    14 July - 13 August 2022
    Special notice

    Face coverings must be worn inside the theatre at all times during your visit, including during performances, excluding when eating and drinking. We understand some are exempt from wearing a mask, including those aged 11 and under. If you are exempt, we encourage you to please bring something to identify this (for example, a Sunflower lanyard or badge). If needed, the Box Office can provide a yellow lanyard which will need to be returned upon departure.

    Access
    Saturday 30 July 2:30pm - Open captioned performance

    Next Available Performances of Closer

    TODAY is 8th June 2022

    July 2022 August 2022

    Tags:

    Play

