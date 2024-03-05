GOOD-BYE London Tickets

As a bar’s patrons become increasingly drunk, everyone is in high spirits as a man prepares to say goodbye. Playing for a strictly limited 5 day run, GOOD-BYE is an exhilarating and beautiful farewell based on the works of popular Japanese novelist, Osamu Dazai. Say hello to GOOD-BYE and book your tickets now!

What is GOOD-BYE about?

It’s last orders for one man as he plans his death whilst surrounded by friends and past lovers in a Japanese bar. Presented by Chiten Theatre, one of Japan’s foremost experimental theatre companies, GOOD-BYE is a feverish production bursting with pulse-pounding music and dark humour. Adapted from a collage of works by one of 20th-century Japan’s most prominent novelists, a dying man relives his life from university student to soldier in World War II. Accompanied by live music from rock band Kukangendai, this punchy production explores what it was, and now is, to be Japanese after the defeat in World War II.

Facts and critical acclaim

Director, Motoi Miura is the recipient of the Agency of Cultural Affairs New Director Award and won the Outstanding Performance Award at the Toga Director Contest.

is the recipient of the Agency of Cultural Affairs New Director Award and won the Outstanding Performance Award at the Toga Director Contest. The multi-talented Chiten Theatre Company were invited to perform Coriolanus at Shakespeare’s Globe as part of the World Shakespeare Festival, where the six performers played over 30 roles between them.

Exploring human nature, mental illness, social relationships, and post-war Japan, Osamu Dazai’s works are widely considered modern classics. The award-winning author committed suicide before completing his final piece, GOOD-BYE.

Please bear in mind

GOOD-BYE at The Coronet Theatre is recommended for ages 14+ and references alcohol abuse throughout. The performance will be presented in Japanese with English subtitles.

GOOD-BYE London cast

In order of appearance

Satoko Abe

Dai Ishida

Masaya Kishimoto

Shie Kubota

Asuka Kurosawa

Yohei Kobayashi

Kazuki Masuda

GOOD-BYE London creatives