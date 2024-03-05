Menu
    Chiten Theatre - GOOD-BYE Tickets at the The Coronet Theatre, London

    Chiten Theatre - GOOD-BYE

    Set in a bar, spirits are high as a man plans to say goodbye

    Important information

    Age restriction

    14+

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 14+.
    Running time
    1hr 15mins
    Performance dates
    5 March 2024 - 9 March 2024
    Content
    References to alcohol abuse.

    March 2024

    Play

