Charlie & Stan tickets are now available!

The year is 1910, the world is slowly but steadily modernising as two unknown comics join Fred Karno’s renowned music hall troupe and set sail for New York. Their names are Charlie Chaplin and Stan Laurel and they are presently regarded as as two of the most influential comic actors of all time. Charlie & Stan pays homage to two men who fiercely changed the world of comedy forever, they were perhaps the greatest comedy duo that could have been. Witness history in the making with Charlie & Stan tickets. Book your tickets for Charlie & Stan the incredible mime production today!

About Charlie & Stan

This little chapter in time shows the bigger picture of two rising stars. On their North American adventures Charlie Chaplin and Stan Laurel would refine skills that would later lead to them becoming the biggest comics of their age, and would inspire other comedians for decades to come.

They shared everything, a cabin, comedy routines, laughter and even the odd glass of port on their North American tour, with Stan as Charlie’s understudy. Stan would later return home and become known as one half of the comedy duo Laurel and Hardy, Charlie would refine his Little Tramp Character, and within a few years become one of the worlds biggest comics. Stan would discuss Charlie for the rest of his life, whereas in Charlie’s autobiography, Stan would not receive a single mention…

The cast and creatives of Charlie & Stan

Danielle Bird is set to star as Charlie Chaplin, alongside Jerone March Reid as Stan Laurel, Nick Haverson as Fred Karno. Sara Alexander and Reggie will complete the cast.

Charlie and Stan is written and directed by Paul Hunter and produced by David Pugh and Told by an Idiot, with design by Ioana Curelea and Dom Baker, lighting by Aideen Malone and a piano score by Zoe Rahman, with song arrangement by Sophie Cotton.

Tickets for Charlie & Stan are available now!

Set to a live piano score and inspired by true events, this semi-biographical comedy celebrates the early days of these comedy icons. See how they came to be in the incredible Charlie & Stan, book your tickets today for this moving mime production that speaks a thousand words!