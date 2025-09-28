Call To The Stage LIVE London tickets

Following the amazing sold-out show last year, Call To Stage is back and taking over the West End for one day only! Book your official tickets to Call To The Stage LIVE today.

About Call To The Stage LIVE

Call To Stage is the show where musical theatre takes centre stage. With unforgettable backstage stories, exclusive news and insights, on the podcast every week Amber Davies is joined by stars of the stage to chat, laugh… and maybe even sing.

A night which will be filled with some of the most exciting guests, exclusive interviews, audience Q&As and performances from your favourite West End stars. You don’t want to miss it.

Please bear in mind

All guests are subject to availability and line up may change without notice.

Call To The Stage matinee cast

Amber Davies

Zoe Birkett

Samantha Barks

Holly-Anne Hull

Natalie May Paris

Ben Joyce

Call To The Stage evening cast