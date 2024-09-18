Buyer and Cellar Tickets

Buyer and Cellar first debuted Off-Broadway in 2013, and is now returning to London for a limited run this autumn. This outrageous comedy is about striking up the unlikeliest of jobs and friendships. Written by **Jonathan Tolins** ( *Schmigadoon!*) The show examines the price of fame and the cost of things in this hysterical solo show. Book tickets now for this must-see musical.

About Buyer and Cellar

The magnificent **Rob Madge** (*My Son’s a Queer (But What Can You Do?)*) stars as Alex, an out-of-work actor who lands a job in the unlikeliest of places - working beneath legendary singer and actor Barbra Streisand’s Malibu home in her famous basement shopping mall...

This solo supermarket show is sure to sweep you off your feet. Book your officialy tickets to the limited run today!

Facts and Critical Acclaim

Whilst the show was on in New York, the show starred actor **Michael Urie** who won a Clarence Derwent Award for his performance as well as a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Solo Performance.

**Rob Madge** won the 2022 WhatsOnStage Award for Best Off-West End show for his show *My Son’s a Queer (But What Can You Do?)*.

Buyer and Cellar Cast and Creatives