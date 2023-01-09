Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Buffy Revamped Tickets at the Wilton's Music Hall, London

    Buffy Revamped

    Step back in time to the 90s in Buffy Revamped - the epic recount of the classic series!

    Important information

    Child policy
    Recommended for ages 14+
    Running time
    70 minutes, no interval
    Performance dates
    9 - 13 January 2023

    Next Available Performances of Buffy Revamped

    TODAY is 19th December 2022

    January 2023

    Tags:

    PlayComedyLast Chance To SeeHot TicketsLimited RunLGBT Gay FriendlyHen NightSomething A Little Different

    We use cookies