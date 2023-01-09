Buffy Revamped tickets are available now!

Are you on the hunt for some ghoulish nostalgia? Fans of the 1990’s phenomenon Buffy the Vampire Slayer will thirst for Buffy Revamped, the new show which brings you seventy minutes (influenced by seven spectacular seasons) of all of Buffy’s slaying adventures, all told by the character Spike. Bursting with 90s pop culture references, this satirical tale will please those who are die-hard Buffy fans and those who never enrolled at Sunnydale High. Book your tickets for Buffy Revamped today at Wilton’s Musical Hall!

About Buffy Revamped

The US town of Sunnydale sits on the site of Hellmouth and is plagued by demons, ghouls and vampires, as well as being home to the dark passages and hidden alleyways where these otherworldly monsters do their despicable deeds. However, one student at Sunnydale High is ready to conquer evil, her name is Buffy the Vampire Slayer!

Buffy Revamped is narrated by Spike, a multi-faceted vampire with many personalities and faces who constantly switches loyalties throughout the critically-acclaimed cult series, Spike explores the entire 144-episode catalogue of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, sinking his teeth into a flurry of sound bites, outfit changes and audience participation. Spike reveals all, taking on the personas of the villains and heroes of Sunnydale, in this epic narrative that revisits all of the original show's most iconic moments. It’s the perfect Buffy Parody!

About Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Buffy the Vampire Slayer transformed television as we know it, led by 90s darling Sarah Michelle Gellar, it has cemented its place as a modern classic. Buffy the Vampire Slayer centres on the 16-year-old Buffy (played with finely tuned vulnerability and humour by Sarah Michelle Gellar) as she navigates the angst of adolescence, whilst also struggling with the weight of a destiny that requires her to destroy vampires.

The show enjoyed both critical and commercial success during its duration, drawing four to six million people per episode. The show received a nomination for an Emmy Award in 1999 for the episode "Hush," and Sarah Michelle Gellar was nominated for a Golden Globe in 2001 for her performance in the series. The show also won the Drama Category award for Television's Most Memorable Moment at the 60th Primetime Emmy Awards. In 2016, Buffy the Vampire Slayer was ranked #38 on Rolling Stone's list of the 100 greatest television programmes of all time and has been ranked #2 on Entertainment Weekly's list of the 50 greatest teen dramas of all time. Buffy has been called "influential" by commentators in the entertainment world, including The Village Voice, PopMatters, AllMovie, The Hollywood Reporter, and The Washington Post. Some have suggested that Buffy began the ascent into the golden age of television.

The cast and creatives of Buffy Revamped

Buffy Revamped is written and performed by Brendan Murphy and is directed by Hamish MacDougall, with lighting design by Jack Weir and sound design by James Nicholson.

Don't miss all of Buffy's best moments wrapped into one in this production that won the awards for Best One Person Show and Best Comedy Performance at the DarkChat Awards 2022