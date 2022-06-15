Britannicus comes to London's Lyric Hammersmith Theatre this summer

Jane Racine's tragic play of political intrigue, Britannicus, takes up residence at the Lyric Hammersmith, with a limited run through May and June 2022.

The story of Britannicus

Power and succession are at the very heart of Rome. Britannicus follows the story of Agrippina. In a desperate bid to retain control, she battles to ensure her son, Nero, will be Roman Emperor in place of his half-brother Britannicus, the rightful heir. However, the lure of power and Nero's obsession set forth a transformation in him, from a virtuous ruler to a cruel, unjust tyrant.

Set in modern-day Rome, this newly adapted play is a gripping portrayal of a dictator's climb to power.

Britannicus cast and creatives

Olivier Award-winning writer Timberlake Wertenbaker translated and adapted Jean Racine's play for the new production of Britannicus, while Atri Banerjee directs.

Rosanna Vize is set and costume designer, with Lee Curran as lighting designer, Jasmin Kent Rodgman in charge of composition and sound design, and movement direction by Jennifer Jackson.

Nathaniel Curtis (It's A Sin) plays the titular role alongside Sirine Saba (Doctor Who) as Agrippina and William Robinson (Romeo and Juliet) as Emperor Nero. The cast also includes Shyvonne Ahmmad (*Constellations*) as Junia, Nigel Barrett (*Kingdom Come*) as Narcissus, Hanna Khogali (*The Collection*) as Albine, and Helena Lymbery (*Measure for Measure*) as Burrhus.

Britannicus tickets now on sale

Jean Racine's tragedy, *Britannicus*, comes to London's Lyric Hammersmith Theatre for a limited run this summer, from 26th May to 25th June 2022. So, book Britannicus tickets today to see this timely political thriller set in modern-day Rome.