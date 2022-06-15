Menu
    Britannicus Tickets at the Lyric Hammersmith, London

    Britannicus

    Jean Racine's tragedy at the Lyric Hammersmith this summer

    Important information

    Age restriction

    12+

    Child policy
    12+
    Running time
    1 hour 40 mins
    Performance dates
    26 May - 24 June 2022
    Special notice

    Face coverings must be worn inside the theatre at all times during your visit, including during performances, excluding when eating and drinking. We understand some are exempt from wearing a mask, including those aged 11 and under. If you are exempt, we encourage you to please bring something to identify this (for example, a Sunflower lanyard or badge). If needed, the Box Office can provide a yellow lanyard which will need to be returned upon departure.

    Access
    Saturday 11 June 2:30pm - Open captioned performance, Saturday 11 June 7:30pm - Audio described performance

    TODAY is 14th June 2022

    June 2022

