Tanya Barfield's story of love and loss is unmissable

What if you could reverse your life?

An epic tale of love and tribulations, Bright Half Life dances across time, exploring the power of family, loss and joy through the eyes of Vicky and Erica who are tasked with navigating the waters of human devotion

Tanya Barfield (author of the Pulitzer Prize-nominated play BLUE DOOR) presents a classic and contemporary play that portrays queer passion, heartache, and even skydiving! Barfield masterfully crafts an explosive love affair, with tickets available for purchase now.

Who are the cast and creatives?

With an eclectic set of cast and creatives, Bright Half Life hops between the past and the present. The show stars Eva Fontaine as Vicky and Susie McKenna as Erica, all tied together by director Steven Kunis and writer Tanya Barfield.

