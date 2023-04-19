Tickets are now on sale for Breeding at the Kings Head Theatre

Behind every great couple is a social worker who decides whether they are able to become parents. Zeb and Eoin are ready to start a family, but will their journey into parenthood end before it begins? Catch Breeding at The Kings Head Theatre to find out!

What is Breeding about?

You know how the saying goes; first comes love, second comes marriage, third comes a lengthy adoption process... Zeb and Eoin are ready for the next steps in their relationship, but the road to parenthood isn’t always a smooth one. The couple already know who will be the fun daddy (Zeb), and who will be the serious daddy (Eoin) but only one person knows whether they will be daddies at all (Beth)

Cast and creatives of Breeding

Written by Barry McStay (Vespertilio) and directed by Matthew Iliffe (Off-West End Award Winner, Bacon). The Set & Costume Designer is Ceci Calf, Lighting Design by Ryan Joseph Stafford, and Sound Design by Julian Starr.

Zeb is played by Dan Nicholson, alongside Barry McStay as Eoin and Aamira Challenger as Beth.

Book your tickets for Breeding today.

Due for a trip to the theatre? Breeding is a hilarious and highly emotional drama focusing on queer families, parenthood, and enduring love. Book your tickets today.