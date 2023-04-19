Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Breeding Tickets at the King's Head Theatre, London

    Breeding

    First comes love, second comes marriage, third comes a lengthy adoption process...

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 15+
    Running time
    1 hour 15 minutes (approximately)
    Performance dates
    19 April - 7 May 2023
    Content
    Strong language, homophobic language, sexual references. References to drug use, self-harm, illness, cancer, bereavement, infertility, homophobia.

    Next Available Performances of Breeding

    TODAY is 14th April 2023

    April 2023 May 2023

    Tags:

    Play

    We use cookies