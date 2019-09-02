Menu
    Brainiac Live! Tickets at the Marylebone Theatre, London

    Brainiac Live!

    Strap on your safety goggles: Brainiac Live is back!

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 5+.
    Running time
    1hr (no interval)
    Performance dates
    30 July - 24 August 2024
    Content
    Contains loud jarring bangs during the performance.

    Kirsty Davis

    2 September 19

    Absolutely brilliant! Can’t recommend it enough. Major disappointment was they didn’t pick me to blow up a microwave!

    Amanda Howden

    30 August 19

    Not only did my children learn & had fun us adults did too. My eldest now 22 said she loved reliving her childhood watching her favourite program for years back. & loved that 2 of the old scientist were still part of the show!!!!! I'd recommend this show for all ages!

