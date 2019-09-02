Brainiac Live! London tickets.

Don those safety goggles, kiddos! Having toured around the world since 2008, Brainiac Live! is heading to the Marylebone Theatre this summer for a strictly limited season. Book now!

What is Brainiac Live! about?

Based on the cult-classic television series Brainiac, this weird science show is packed with death-defying stunts, microwave combustions, dustbin explosions, and naughty experiments you probably shouldn't try at home. Watch from the safety of your own seat as you are taken on a wacky and wild ride through the crazy world of science. Book now!

About the Brainiac: Science Abuse TV show

Beloved entertainment documentary show Brainiac: Science Abuse first aired on Sky One in 2003 and was first presented by Charlotte Hudson, Jon Tickle, and Richard Hammond, and later by Thaila Zucchi and Vic Reeves. The show itself, which was created by Andy Milligan and Stewart Morris, would carry out a different strange experiment in each episode to verify whether certain common myths were true. Often times, said experiments involved creating an impressive explosion, all performed by their team of 'scientists' known as 'Brainiacs'. A common occurrence at the end of each episode was the complete destruction of a caravan vehicle. After 58 episodes on air, the bizarrely entertaining show was not renewed for a seventh series.