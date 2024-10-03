BRACE BRACE London tickets
A gripping story detailing the emotional aftermath of a catastrophe, BRACE BRACE is a thrilling new play by Jerwood New Playwright winner, Oli Forsyth. Playing at the Royal Court Theatre for a strictly limited run, don’t miss your chance to this pulse-pounding play. Book your tickets today.
What is BRACE BRACE about?
“A plane fell out of the sky, and we happened to be on it”.
A man hijacks a plane. The plane begins to fall. Fight or flight.
Back on the ground, survivors Ray and Sylvia struggle to reconcile their responses to this life-changing event. As cracks appear in their relationship, one closes themselves off, the other can’t focus on anything else.
Facts and critical acclaim
- Oli Forsyth is the recipient of the Jerwood New Playwright accolade, and the inaugural Davidson PlayGC Bursary.
- Daniel Raggett directed the Olivier nominated production of An Accidental Death of an Anarchist, and ANNA X which received a host of 5-star reviews before being broadcast on Sky Arts.
Please bear in mind
This production is recommended for ages 16+.
BRACE BRACE creatives
Writer - Oli Forsyth
Director - Daniel Raggett
Further creatives to be announced.
BRACE BRACE cast
Casting to be announced.