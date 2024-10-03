BRACE BRACE London tickets

A gripping story detailing the emotional aftermath of a catastrophe, BRACE BRACE is a thrilling new play by Jerwood New Playwright winner, Oli Forsyth. Playing at the Royal Court Theatre for a strictly limited run, don’t miss your chance to this pulse-pounding play. Book your tickets today.

What is BRACE BRACE about?

“A plane fell out of the sky, and we happened to be on it”.

A man hijacks a plane. The plane begins to fall. Fight or flight.

Back on the ground, survivors Ray and Sylvia struggle to reconcile their responses to this life-changing event. As cracks appear in their relationship, one closes themselves off, the other can’t focus on anything else.

Facts and critical acclaim

Oli Forsyth is the recipient of the Jerwood New Playwright accolade, and the inaugural Davidson PlayGC Bursary.

Daniel Raggett directed the Olivier nominated production of An Accidental Death of an Anarchist, and ANNA X which received a host of 5-star reviews before being broadcast on Sky Arts.

Please bear in mind

This production is recommended for ages 16+.

BRACE BRACE creatives

Writer - Oli Forsyth

Director - Daniel Raggett

Further creatives to be announced.

BRACE BRACE cast

Casting to be announced.