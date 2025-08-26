Every adult and child needs a ticket, except for babes in arms aged under 18 months at the time of the performance who don’t need their own seat. Under-12s must be seated next to an accompanying adult.

Booster seats are not available in the balcony section.

The performances on Sunday 21 December at 4.30pm, and Tuesday 6 January at 10.30am are British Sign Language interpreted (BSL). Audio Description is available during these event. To use this service, please let a member of the team know when you arrive so that we can organise a headset for you.

To book tickets for BSL interpretation, email [email protected] or call us on 020 3879 9555.

The performances on Tuesday 23 December at 4.30pm, and Thursday 8 January at 10.30am, are Relaxed Performances.