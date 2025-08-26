Bluey's Big Play Tickets
Bluey, Bingo, Bandit, and Chilli leap off the screen and onto the Royal Festival Hall stage in Bluey’s Big Play, returning to the Southbank Centre for a holiday season run. This Olivier Award–nominated, family-favourite musical theatre experience features puppetry, music, and heartwarming fun. Secure your official tickets today!
About Bluey's Big Play
With an original story by Bluey creator Joe Brumm and new music by composer Joff Bush, this live adaptation brings the Emmy-winning TV series to life using brilliantly crafted puppets, playful staging, and familiar characters. It’s Bluey as you’ve never seen her—“real life” style—and perfect for young fans and the whole family alike.
Facts and critical acclaim
- This is a charming stage show that captures the imagination with unforgettable puppets, energetic storytelling, and the inclusive fun of Bluey’s universe.
- Bluey's Big Play was nominated for the Olivier Award for Best Family Show in 2024.
- "‘Bluey’s Big Play’ is an hour of heartfelt fun for the entire family, a true celebration of everything that has made Bluey a worldwide smash, and it's impossible to leave the theatre without a smile on your face." (West End Best Friend)
Bluey's Big Play creatives
- Story by - Joe Brumm
- Music by - Joff Bush
- Produced by - Andrew Kay; Cuffe & Taylor; Windmill Theatre Co; BBC Studios