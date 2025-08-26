Menu
    Bluey's Big Play Tickets at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London

    Bluey's Big Play

    The perfect family day out full of music, laughter and intricate puppetry

    Important information

    Child policy
    For all ages. Under-12s must be accompanied by an adult on our site.
    Running time
    50 mins
    Performance dates
    Thu 18 Dec 2025 – Sun 11 Jan 2026
    Content
    Haze, flashing lights, strobe and loud sounds are used in this performance. Bubbles are blown over the audience and a Stay and Play session follows the performance, featuring large air-filled balls called ‘Wubbles’ (made of materials which do not include BPA, Latex or PVC).
    Special notice

    Every adult and child needs a ticket, except for babes in arms aged under 18 months at the time of the performance who don’t need their own seat. Under-12s must be seated next to an accompanying adult.

    Booster seats are not available in the balcony section.

    The performances on Sunday 21 December at 4.30pm, and Tuesday 6 January at 10.30am are British Sign Language interpreted (BSL). Audio Description is available during these event. To use this service, please let a member of the team know when you arrive so that we can organise a headset for you.

    To book tickets for BSL interpretation, email [email protected] or call us on 020 3879 9555.

    The performances on Tuesday 23 December at 4.30pm, and Thursday 8 January at 10.30am, are Relaxed Performances.

    Access
    Audio Described and British Sign Language interpreted (BSL) performance: Sunday 21 December at 4.30pm

