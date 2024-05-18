Bluets London tickets

Maggie Nelson’s unique and electrifying book is brought to life in this thrilling adaptation starring Emma D'Arcy (The House of the Dragon), Kayla Meikle (Time) and Ben Whishaw (Paddington). Playing for a strictly limited run at the Royal Court Theatre, don’t miss your chance to see this powerful production. Book your tickets now.

What is Bluets about?

A series of lyrical essays penned by acclaimed author, Maggie Nelson, Bluets is a meditation on love and grief, a story about depression and desire, pleasure, and pain.

Possessed by a lifelong obsession with the colour blue, Nelson navigates the devastation of life-altering heartbreak. Turning to melancholic muses, Joni Mitchell, Derek Jarman, Andy Warhol and Billie Holiday, the author feels a sense of kinship in her affliction.

Facts and critical acclaim

Maggie Nelson is the recipient of the New York Times Notable Book and National Book Critics Circle Award, and was awarded the MacArthur Fellowship for her works.

Star of James Bond and This is Going to Hurt, Ben Wishaw is the recipient of two Emmys, three BAFTAs, and a Golden Globe.

Emma D’Arcy garnered critical acclaim with their portrayal of Rhaenyra in The House of the Dragon ‘It's impossible to look away whenever D'Arcy's expressive face is in the frame’ – The A.V Club

Please bear in mind

This production is recommended for ages 16+

Bluets cast

Emma D'Arcy

Kayla Meikle

Ben Whishaw

Bluets creatives

Writer: Maggie Nelson

Writer/Adaptor: Margret Perry

Director: Katie Mitchell

Assistant Director: Ellis Buckley, Aneesha Srinivasan

Designer: Alex Eales

Video Director: Grant Gee

Lighting Designer: Anthony Doran

Music and Sound Designer: Paul Clark

Video Designer: Ellie Thompson

Associate Sound Designer: Munotida Chinyanga