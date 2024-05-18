Bluets London tickets
Maggie Nelson’s unique and electrifying book is brought to life in this thrilling adaptation starring Emma D'Arcy (The House of the Dragon), Kayla Meikle (Time) and Ben Whishaw (Paddington). Playing for a strictly limited run at the Royal Court Theatre, don’t miss your chance to see this powerful production. Book your tickets now.
What is Bluets about?
A series of lyrical essays penned by acclaimed author, Maggie Nelson, Bluets is a meditation on love and grief, a story about depression and desire, pleasure, and pain.
Possessed by a lifelong obsession with the colour blue, Nelson navigates the devastation of life-altering heartbreak. Turning to melancholic muses, Joni Mitchell, Derek Jarman, Andy Warhol and Billie Holiday, the author feels a sense of kinship in her affliction.
Facts and critical acclaim
- Maggie Nelson is the recipient of the New York Times Notable Book and National Book Critics Circle Award, and was awarded the MacArthur Fellowship for her works.
- Star of James Bond and This is Going to Hurt, Ben Wishaw is the recipient of two Emmys, three BAFTAs, and a Golden Globe.
- Emma D’Arcy garnered critical acclaim with their portrayal of Rhaenyra in The House of the Dragon ‘It's impossible to look away whenever D'Arcy's expressive face is in the frame’ – The A.V Club
Please bear in mind
This production is recommended for ages 16+
Bluets cast
- Emma D'Arcy
- Kayla Meikle
- Ben Whishaw
Bluets creatives
Writer: Maggie Nelson
Writer/Adaptor: Margret Perry
Director: Katie Mitchell
Assistant Director: Ellis Buckley, Aneesha Srinivasan
Designer: Alex Eales
Video Director: Grant Gee
Lighting Designer: Anthony Doran
Music and Sound Designer: Paul Clark
Video Designer: Ellie Thompson
Associate Sound Designer: Munotida Chinyanga