Between Riverside and Crazy Tickets

This fast-moving tragicomedy had huge success on Broadway and is now making its London debut at the Hampstead Theatre for a strictly limited run. The show centers around the imperfect yet perfect people who surround our lives and the ordinary but wondrous world we live in. Complete with complex characters, impeccable comedic timing, and a touching story, tickets are available now for this riveting drama.

About Between Riverside and Crazy

In the wake of his wife's recent passing, ex-cop Walter 'Pops' Washington invites his eccentric extended family of petty criminals to stay in his rent-controlled apartment. Despite living in one of Manhattan's most desired areas, Pops has to contend with landlords who want him out, the NYPD who want him to settle his lawsuit against them, and the ladies from the local church who want to save his soul. But Pops, calm at the eye of the storm, is going to do precisely what Pops wants to do…

Facts and Critical Acclaim

When the play first debuted on off-broadway it won many awards, including 2015 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Director, **Michael Longhurst** has won a host of awards for his plays including 2012 Evening Standard Award for Best Play. He also received four Olivier Award nominations for his production of **Nick Payne**’s *Constellations*.

Between Riverside and CrazyCast

Church Lady – **Ayesha Antoinette

Lulu –** Tiffany Grey

Junior –** Martins Imhhangbe

Lieutenant Dave Caro –** Daniel Lapaine

Oswaldo –** Sebastian Orozoco

Detective Audrey O’Connor –** Judith Roddy

Walter ‘Pops’ Washington –** Danny Sapani

Between Riverside and Crazy Creatives

Writer – **Stephen Adly Guirgis

Director – **Michael Longhurst

Designer – **Max Jones

Lighting Designer –

Anna Watson