    Between Riverside and Crazy Tickets at the Hampstead Theatre, London

    Between Riverside and Crazy

    Following Broadway success, Guirgis’ fast-moving tragicomedy makes it’s London transfer

    Important information

    Running time
    2hrs 30 mins (inc. 20 min interval)
    Performance dates
    3 May - 15 June 2024
    Content
    This production features haze, almonds on stage and the smoking of herbal cigarettes. It also contains strong, racially aggressive, ableist and antisemitic language, blasphemy, sudden loud noises and depictions of sexual intercourse and vomiting. Themes include racism and racially motivated violence, substance abuse and abortion.

