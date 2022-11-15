Menu
    Best of Enemies Tickets at the Noel Coward Theatre, London

    Best of Enemies

    The West End transfer of Best of Enemies stars Zachary Quinto and David Harewood

    Child policy
    Under 3s will not be admitted. All children attending must have their own ticket and be able to occupy their own seats. Under 16s must be accompanied by and seated with an adult.
    Running time
    2 hours 25 minutes (including interval)
    Performance dates
    14 November 2022 - 18 February 2023
    Content
    This show contains themes of racism, homophobia and violence.
    Everyone, regardless of age, must have their own ticket to enter the theatre. Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by and sat next to a ticketholder who is at least 18 years old. Children under the age of 3 will not be admitted. Latecomers may not be admitted until a suitable break in the performance.

    You may not bring food or drink purchased elsewhere.

    Access
    Audio Described performance: 3 December 2022 at 2.30 pm , Captioned performance: 10 December 2022 at 2.30 pm

