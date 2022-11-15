Best of Enemies tickets are now available to buy!

The universally critically acclaimed production Best of Enemies has come to the Noel Coward Theatre after a sell-out run at the Young Vic.

Best of Enemies is a tense political battle for presidency

The year is 1968, it is a time of protest, tension and political divide in America. Two candidates fight for the presidency of the United States and the arguments of the people play out in the debates of the Republican and Democratic National Conventions. The nation is caught in chaos and riveted to the screen.

Best of Enemies follows the story of iconoclastic liberal Gore Vidal and crafty conservative opponent William F Buckley Jr. All across America, millions tune in to nightly broadcasts to watch fiery debates that question beliefs and moral integrity. This new television format is examining the moral maps of a shattered nation in a way will open a new frontier in politics and forever change television news.

The casts and creatives

It has been announced that Zachary Quinto (The Boys in the Band, Star Trek, Heroes) will make his London stage debut in the West End transfer of Best of Enemies. He is set to play left-wing icon Gore Vidal. David Harewood (Homeland, Super Girl, Ten Percent) returns to reprise his role as conservative William F. Buckley Jr. Further casting will be announced in due course.

The play is influenced by the 2015 biopic of the same name by Morgan Neville and Robert Gordon. and is directed by Jeremy Herrin, who directed People, Places and Things and the acclaimed Wolf Hall Trilogy. Herrin reunites with James Graham with whom he worked on This House.

James Graham is an influential and prolific writer of stage (Ink, This House, Labour of Love) and screen (Sherwood, Quiz, Brexit: The Uncivil War) . His critically acclaimed drama Brexit: The Uncivil War landing him a nomination for a Primetime Emmy Award.

