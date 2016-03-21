Bad Jews tickets are on sale now!

Do not miss your chance to see this hysterical play come back to the Arts Theatre for a limited 11-week run this summer. This dark comedy centred on family relationships will have you laughing and crying so be sure to get your hands on tickets while they are available!

Bad Jews

Bad Jews takes place over one night in a crowded Manhattan apartment. A family comes together after their beloved grandfather, a Holocaust survivor, has died. It’s the night after the funeral and the younger generation are battling over who deserves to take possesion of a precious family heirloom of their grandfather’s.

This treasured heirloom is a piece of jewlery with religious significance, and now that it’s up for grabs, everyone wants to be the one to take it home. The small New York apartment becomes the setting for a viciously funny family feud that has the younger generation at each other’s throats.

Who will take home the family relic? Should it be Daphna, bossy overbearing and religious to the point of fanaticism and very proud of having an Israeli boyfriend ? Or Liam the wealthy cousin who has only just returned from skiing with his non-Jewish girlfriend, Melody in tow? Or maybe Jonah, his brother, who would rather not be involved in the fight at all.

This hilarious and clever dark comedy is about family, faith and legacy.

Bad Jews cast and creatives

After premiereing in New York in 2012 Bad Jews transferred to the UK ahead of two West End runs in 2015.Now the funny, surprising and touching original West ENd production has returned to the Arts Theatre.

Bad Jews is written by award-winning playwright Joshua Harmon. His other works include Significant Other, Admissions, Skintight, Ivanka: a Madea for Now and Prayer for the French Republic. The show is directed by Jon Pashley. His previous theatre credits include Welcome to Thebes, GHBoy, Romeo and Juliet and Boudica.

Casting for the upcoming Art Theatre production of Bad Jews will be announced in due course.

Tickets for Bad Jews in London on sale now!

Bad Jews returns to London’s Arts Theatre following two sold out, record breaking engagements in the West End. This dark comedy has an extremely limited 11-week run so be sure to book your tickets now whilst availability lasts.