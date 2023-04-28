Tickets for August in England are available now

How does life unfold for those who are wrongly detained against their will, and stripped of their identity? Inspired by the unfairness of the Windrush scandal, August in England is coming to the Bush Theatre to explore the journey of August Henderson. To see August in England in its passionate yet playful glory, book your tickets today!

About August in England

‘You never allow me tell my story. I been trying to tell it someone and nobody listenin’

August Henderson is a man of the people. He is a loveable, charming and witty character who loves nothing more than a chat. He balances his time between his three adorable kids, his beloved wife-to-be and the maintenance of his co-owned fruit and veg shop. Since landing in West Bromwich, he has built a life for himself, one that warms his heart with pride.

When a political scandal threatens to sabotage his idyllic life, August must act quickly. In no time at all August finds himself denied his legal rights as he is falsely detained and threatened with deportation to a country that he has no memory of, but he isn’t willing to leave without a fight.

Filled with raw emotion and diffused with belly-clutching humour. August in England explores the lives impacted by the Windrush scandal. Watch as August faces the injustice of a Home Office attack.

The cast and creatives of August in England

August in England is performed and written by Lenny Henry (CBE). Henry is a renowned English actor, comedian, singer, television presenter and writer. His theatre credits include Othello, The Comedy of Errors, Educating Rita and King Hedley II. He also has multiple film and television credits to his name, including Doctor Who and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Henry brings his masterful skills to the stage in this one-man spectacle show. August in England is co-directed by the Bush Artistic Director, Lynette Linton (Sweat, House of Life), and Associate Artistic Director, Daniel Bailey (Red Pitch, The High Table), August in England makes its world premiere in April 2023.

August in England tickets are available now

To see the story of August in England, inspired by real-life accounts of malpractice. Book tickets for August in England today!