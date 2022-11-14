Anything with a Pulse comes to Park Theatre!

After an extremely successful run at the Edinburgh Fringe festival in 2018 and featuring in Park Theatre’s Pick of the Fringe season, Anything with a Pulse tickets are available to purchase for Park Theatre.

A take on modern dating

One would think that dating is as simple as ‘boy meets girl, but in a world of tricks and personas, true love can be hard to come by. Anything with a Pulse dives into the story of a man and a woman who lock eyes from across the dancefloor before a chaotic love story ensues.

Whilst he gives it his all at staying macho and impressing his friends, she must face a decision – stick with the nice guy or face the unknowns of the dating world.

Anything with a Pulse tickets are now ready to book!

Written and directed by Eliana Ostro, this delve into the modern dating scene is not one to miss. Book your tickets today!